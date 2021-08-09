Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

