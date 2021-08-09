Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $411,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Markel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $28,490,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL stock opened at $1,257.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

