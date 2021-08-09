Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $427,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $13,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

