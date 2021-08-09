Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after purchasing an additional 484,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

