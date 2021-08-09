Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,548 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

IRDM stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

