RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of ROLL opened at $231.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.