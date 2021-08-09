RDA Financial Network Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

