RDA Financial Network Has $2.07 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 174.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $693.67 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.52 and a 1 year high of $714.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $622.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

