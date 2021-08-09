RDA Financial Network Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

