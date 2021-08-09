RDA Financial Network Sells 9,155 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.3% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 157,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,719,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.40 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

