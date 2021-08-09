Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR):

8/7/2021 – Saratoga Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Saratoga Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/31/2021 – Saratoga Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Saratoga Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Saratoga Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Saratoga Investment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Saratoga Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Saratoga Investment is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Saratoga Investment is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

