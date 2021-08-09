Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $521.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $517.00 to $689.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – EPAM Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/3/2021 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $670.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $455.00.

7/14/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $520.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $7.38 on Monday, hitting $605.40. 3,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.51 and a 12 month high of $601.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 459.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

