Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 342 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITOT. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,622,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $101.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.