Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

