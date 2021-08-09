Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $111.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.20.

