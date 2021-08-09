Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,451.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 308,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $103.20.

