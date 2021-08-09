RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Down 7.1% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $53.95 million and approximately $813,886.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00280571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00143998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000786 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

