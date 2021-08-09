Refined Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 258,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,712,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 17.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $82.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $82.79.

