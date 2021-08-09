Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $825.00 at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $725.00 to $825.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $665.25.

Shares of REGN opened at $610.86 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $557.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

