Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s FY2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%.

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $121.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.37. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

