Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

RBNC stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $476.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

