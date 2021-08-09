Renasant Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.96 on Monday, reaching $370.57. 92,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

