Renasant Bank Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $629.56. 24,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $632.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

