Renasant Bank Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Renasant Bank lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 31.1% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 26,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $3,071,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock worth $781,352,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.48. 263,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

