Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $250.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.46. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $255.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,344 shares of company stock worth $6,556,131 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

