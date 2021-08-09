Request Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.26 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Request has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $72.26 million and $1.42 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00053306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00831609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00106339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

