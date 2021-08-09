Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on RVLV. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of RVLV opened at $65.26 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,264.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,719,736 shares of company stock valued at $104,124,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.