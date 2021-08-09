Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

AQST stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

