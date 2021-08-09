Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS):

8/7/2021 – Keros Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

8/6/2021 – Keros Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Keros Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

7/21/2021 – Keros Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

7/14/2021 – Keros Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

6/27/2021 – Keros Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

6/23/2021 – Keros Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $35.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $837.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

