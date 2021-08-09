Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Down 5.4%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 6,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 841,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after buying an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,566,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

