Retirement Planning Group Acquires 1,710 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.80. The stock had a trading volume of 103,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

