Retirement Planning Group Buys 35 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.14. 143,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

