Retirement Planning Group Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,994,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 306,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,356. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.