Retirement Planning Group Makes New $383,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 46.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOCT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24.

