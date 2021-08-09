Reviewing UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) & WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. UMB Financial pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WesBanco has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares UMB Financial and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 29.15% 13.90% 1.23% WesBanco 36.64% 9.19% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UMB Financial and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 WesBanco 0 6 0 0 2.00

UMB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $89.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.16%. WesBanco has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.96%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and WesBanco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.37 billion 3.36 $286.50 million $6.12 15.56 WesBanco $669.46 million 3.37 $122.04 million $1.88 17.81

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UMB Financial beats WesBanco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

