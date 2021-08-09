Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

