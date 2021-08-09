Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.640 EPS.

REYN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,311. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

