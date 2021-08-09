RFG Holdings Inc. Buys 5,910 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.04.

