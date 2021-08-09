Rigel Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $94,353.15 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 51% higher against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $94,353.15 and approximately $112.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $22.47 or 0.00049103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00143838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00147590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,686.04 or 0.99833638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.05 or 0.00778049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

