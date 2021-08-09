Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given New $62.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of RBA traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 128,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

