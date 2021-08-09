Ritocoin (RITO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $228.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 47.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $522,643.22 and approximately $228.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00139827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00145592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.91 or 0.99915418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.45 or 0.00769198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,623,991,804 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,909,842 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.