Rivetz (RVT) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $259,164.18 and $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.20 or 0.00818618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00099580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.