Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $76,104,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Robert Half International by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,954 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Robert Half International by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $99.79 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

