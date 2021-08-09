Robert W. Baird Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $145.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.82.

NTRA stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 64.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 52.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,073 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

