Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 84.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $314.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $315.97. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

