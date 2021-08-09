Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RSI. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

RSI stock opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

