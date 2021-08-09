Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $475.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $400.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $449.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $391.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.57. Roku has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold 385,469 shares of company stock valued at $151,746,250 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $1,884,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 33.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

