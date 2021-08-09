Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

