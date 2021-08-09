Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.50 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

