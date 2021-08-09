Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $80.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,433.20 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,160 shares of company stock worth $26,724,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,930 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

